Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 645 Shares of Target Corporation
Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target Corporation by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,843 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period.
Comments
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to have the lowest price amoung popular ret...
|13 hr
|eugenek1
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Sat
|Dgformeremp83
|997
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|145
|Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Joe Balls
|572
|Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07)
|Jan 25
|CuntyMcTwatterson
|197
|Luxury homes sales surge in the GTA: Sotheby's
|Jan 22
|like
|1
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|Jan 21
|Alvin Boss
|2
