Despite gloom at big chains, retail industry has a solid holiday season

14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

In recent weeks, gloomy news has abounded about how the retail industry held up during the crucial holiday season: Macy's saw its sales sink 2.7 percent and announced it will slash 10,000 jobs . Chains such as Kohl's, J.C. Penney, Sears and Barnes & Noble also reported sales declines.

