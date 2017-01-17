Department stores are facing 'the worst results since the...
Department stores, which were hit hard by plunging shopper traffic and sales declines, are now on pace for "the worst In fact, overall holiday spending rose 4% in the US to $658.3 billion, compared to last year, according to the NRF. Target's ecommerce sales are still only a fraction of its overall sales, so the growth online couldn't offset the losses in stores.
