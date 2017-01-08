Demand for LL Bean boot marches on
In this Dec. 14, 2011, file photo, Eric Rego stitches boots in the facility where LL Bean boots are assembled in Brunswick, Maine. L.L. Bean has a backlog of 51,000 orders for their famous boots that it intends to fill in the coming weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|9 hr
|The Peoples Media
|100
|Sears and Kmart stores in Columbus are closing
|Jan 6
|Jack
|2
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10)
|Dec 31
|trailer park 4 tt...
|7
|Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15)
|Dec 31
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|12
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Dec 30
|Tonyajean
|138
|Diary of a Retail Zombie
|Dec 29
|DOARZ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC