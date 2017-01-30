Delicious deal; Chicago popcorn maker Garrett buying Frango mints brand
Department store chain Macy's Inc. announced Monday it's selling Frango mints to Chicago-based Garrett Brands, the Oprah Winfrey favorite that owns Garrett Popcorn Shops. The companies didn't disclose the price.
