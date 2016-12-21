December U.S. Retail Sales Outlook Se...

December U.S. Retail Sales Outlook Sees Healthy Growth

Read more: Seeking Alpha

The December holiday season is always a bellwether for the retail industry and this year looks like good news. The Thomson Reuters Same Store Sales Index is expected to register a 1.8% gain for December 2016, the strongest SSS for 2016, and an improvement from December 2015's 0.7% result.

