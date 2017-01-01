Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Shares Bought by Hartford Financial Management Inc.
Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,744 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 1 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10)
|Sat
|trailer park 4 tt...
|7
|Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15)
|Sat
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|12
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Sat
|The Peoples Media
|97
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Dec 30
|Tonyajean
|138
|Diary of a Retail Zombie
|Dec 29
|DOARZ
|1
|Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09)
|Dec 28
|Judy
|10
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec 26
|Show and Tail
|41
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC