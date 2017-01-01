Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) S...

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Shares Bought by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,744 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 1 shares during the period.

