Costco Wholesale: A World-Class Retai...

Costco Wholesale: A World-Class Retailer And Superb Dividend Growth Stock

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Costco Wholesale has proven itself one of the best dividend growth stocks of the last two decades, nearly doubling the S&P 500's annualized return. However, now with founder James Sinegal retired from the CEO position and the rise of major disruptive rivals such as Amazon , the company's business model faces potential threats from numerous directions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos... 2 hr panties8128 5
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) 16 hr is more trouble c... 16
News Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende... Thu TomInElPaso 98
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Thu Nickey 989
News The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for... Thu UseYourBrain 1
News Is Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE: LOW), a large m... Jan 11 BWT 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Jan 11 Lora carnahan 141
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,526 • Total comments across all topics: 277,889,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC