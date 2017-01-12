Costco Wholesale: A World-Class Retailer And Superb Dividend Growth Stock
Costco Wholesale has proven itself one of the best dividend growth stocks of the last two decades, nearly doubling the S&P 500's annualized return. However, now with founder James Sinegal retired from the CEO position and the rise of major disruptive rivals such as Amazon , the company's business model faces potential threats from numerous directions.
