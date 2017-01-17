Costco agrees to pay $12M over lax ph...

Costco agrees to pay $12M over lax pharmacy practices

9 hrs ago

Costco Wholesale Corp. has agreed to pay nearly $12 million to settle Justice Department allegations of lax pharmacy controls over a four-year period. The Issaquah, Washington-based company acknowledges in the settlement announced Thursday that some of its pharmacies improperly filled prescriptions, kept poor records or failed to adequately track inventory between the start of 2012 and the end of 2015.

