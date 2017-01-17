Costco agrees to pay $12M over lax pharmacy practices
Costco Wholesale Corp. has agreed to pay nearly $12 million to settle Justice Department allegations of lax pharmacy controls over a four-year period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|13 hr
|The Peoples Media
|103
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Wed
|Big b
|144
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|Wed
|whydidthechickenc...
|1
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Tue
|Interested-at-Lowes
|1
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|Jan 16
|Frogface Kate
|14
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Jan 15
|Jackazz
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jan 15
|Help me
|990
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC