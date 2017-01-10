Copycat clothing retailer sues copier...

Copycat clothing retailer sues copiers of its own designs

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Business Insurance

A hip discount clothing retailer that has been sued several times for copying designs from other designers and outlets is suing another clothing copycat company for the same offences. Los Angeles-based Forever 21 filed its copyright infringement lawsuit against C. Luce Inc. and Cornerstone Apparel Inc., outlets and manufacturers of trendy women's clothing, for copying its original designs of the pants, according to the complaint filed Jan. 23 in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) 11 hr tita 98
How to have the lowest price amoung popular ret... Sun eugenek1 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Sat Dgformeremp83 997
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Jan 27 Marti 145
News Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09) Jan 26 Joe Balls 572
News Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07) Jan 25 CuntyMcTwatterson 197
News Luxury homes sales surge in the GTA: Sotheby's Jan 22 like 1
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,709 • Total comments across all topics: 278,408,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC