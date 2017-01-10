Copycat clothing retailer sues copiers of its own designs

A hip discount clothing retailer that has been sued several times for copying designs from other designers and outlets is suing another clothing copycat company for the same offences. Los Angeles-based Forever 21 filed its copyright infringement lawsuit against C. Luce Inc. and Cornerstone Apparel Inc., outlets and manufacturers of trendy women's clothing, for copying its original designs of the pants, according to the complaint filed Jan. 23 in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

