COMMENTARY: The real cost of protectionism
When President Donald Trump speaks of closed factories scattered like "tombstones" across America, has he noticed the shuttered stores in shopping centers, and entire malls reduced to rubble? He promises "protection" to prevent foreigners from "destroying" manufacturing jobs by exporting to America things that Americans want to import. Does he know that one American company might be "destroying" more American jobs than China is? And that this supposed destruction is beneficial? The company is Amazon , created by Jeff Bezos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to have the lowest price amoung popular ret...
|10 hr
|eugenek1
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Sat
|Dgformeremp83
|997
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|145
|Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Joe Balls
|572
|Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07)
|Jan 25
|CuntyMcTwatterson
|197
|Luxury homes sales surge in the GTA: Sotheby's
|Jan 22
|like
|1
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|Jan 21
|Alvin Boss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC