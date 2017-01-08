Clicks Versus Bricks: Online Retail Killing It
Despite initial optimism for brick and mortar retail going into the holiday season, Macy's and Kohl's provided investors with fresh evidence that retail is in the midst of a digital disruption and transformation. Traditional brick and mortar retail is suffering and e-commerce is taking a bigger and bigger piece of the retail pie.
