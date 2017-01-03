Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group
's stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Group in a research report issued on Tuesday. A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHS.
