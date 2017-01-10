British bookstore owner slammed for 50 pence 'browsing fee'
A British bookshop owner who asks customers for a 50-pence browsing fee has been branded "the bookseller from hell." Steve Bloom, who runs second-hand emporium Bloomingdales in Hawes, northern England, says he makes the request to find out whether visitors are serious about buying books, but does not actually collect the money.
