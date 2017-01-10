British bookstore owner slammed for 5...

British bookstore owner slammed for 50 pence 'browsing fee'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

A British bookshop owner who asks customers for a 50-pence browsing fee has been branded "the bookseller from hell." Steve Bloom, who runs second-hand emporium Bloomingdales in Hawes, northern England, says he makes the request to find out whether visitors are serious about buying books, but does not actually collect the money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sears and Kmart stores in Columbus are closing 18 hr Larry 1
News Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08) 20 hr Heldi 99
News Giant Eagle closures Wed They cannot kill ... 7
News CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10) Dec 31 trailer park 4 tt... 7
News Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15) Dec 31 The TRUMP of Trolls 12
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Dec 30 Tonyajean 138
Diary of a Retail Zombie Dec 29 DOARZ 1
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,564 • Total comments across all topics: 277,650,156

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC