Biologists investigate deaths of 82 stranded dolphins in Florida

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Biologists were on Monday investigating the death of dozens of false killer whales that became stranded in Florida's Everglades National Park over the weekend, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. The U.S. Coast Guard spotted the stranded mammals, members of the dolphin family, on Saturday in Hog Key.

