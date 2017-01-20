AutoZone To Hire 12,000 Part-time And Full-time Workers Through April
AutoZone Inc. said Friday that it will hire more than 12,000 part-tme and full-time workers through April. The most hiring will occur in New York City, Oakland, CA, Cincinnati and Columbus, OH, New Orleans, Atlanta, Dallas and Pittsburgh.
