Article: Holidays Are Past, but Retailers Keep Flooding Inboxes
The holiday season is over, but retailers from Amazon to Toys "R" Us don't seem to be letting up on emails they send to consumers to entice them to shop or visit stores. Between December 26 and Jan. 2, Amazon, for instance, sent out 519 million emails, 15% more than the same period last year, according to a study of eight major retailers by eDataSource , which has a panel that tracks 2 million global consumers' email inboxes.
