Arthur Sadoun to take over as CEO of ...

Arthur Sadoun to take over as CEO of ad firm Publicis Groupe

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 26 Arthur Sadoun will take over as chief executive of advertising company Publicis Groupe SA from longtime CEO Maurice Levy on June 1, the company said on Thursday. Paris-based Publicis Groupe is the third-largest ad company in the world, part of what is considered the "Big Four" agency companies, along with WPP PLC, Interpublic Group of Companies Inc and Omnicom Group Inc. Levy was set to retire this year - the company said he will become chairman when Sadoun takes over - and the identity of his successor was something many in the ad industry were paying close attention to.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) 13 hr susan 996
News Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09) Thu Joe Balls 572
News Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07) Wed CuntyMcTwatterson 197
News Luxury homes sales surge in the GTA: Sotheby's Jan 22 like 1
News Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar... Jan 21 Alvin Boss 2
News Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push Jan 20 Trixi 2
News Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08) Jan 19 The Peoples Media 103
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,201 • Total comments across all topics: 278,295,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC