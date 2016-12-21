Are You Shopping at One of Target's Sharia-Compliant Stores?
A photograph depicting a sign at Target informing customers purchasing pork or alcohol to choose another lane to accommodate Muslim employees is not real. A photograph depicts a sign at Target informing customers purchasing pork or alcohol to choose another lane to accommodate Muslim employees.
