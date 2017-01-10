APNewsBreak: L.L. Bean heiress in tro...

APNewsBreak: L.L. Bean heiress in trouble over pro-Trump PAC

" L.L. Bean heiress Linda Bean is in hot water with the Federal Election Commission over a political action committee she created to support Republican President-elect Donald Trump. According to a letter obtained by The Associated Press, federal regulators say Bean's Making America Great Again LLC was limited to individual contributions of $5,000 in a single year" and Bean contributed $60,000.

