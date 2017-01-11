Amazon's New Credit Card Could Crush ...

Amazon's New Credit Card Could Crush Costco

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The new Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card offers Amazon Prime members 5% back on all Amazon.com purchases as well as 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores, and 1% back on every other purchase. In order to get the full reward value from the Chase card, cardholders must join Prime for $99 a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende... 1 hr Areola9304 96
News Is Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE: LOW), a large m... 8 hr BWT 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) 14 hr Lora carnahan 141
News Sears and Kmart stores in Columbus are closing Tue GJ Porjey 3
News Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08) Jan 9 The Peoples Media 100
News Giant Eagle closures Jan 4 They cannot kill ... 7
News CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10) Dec 31 trailer park 4 tt... 7
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,883 • Total comments across all topics: 277,828,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC