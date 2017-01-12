Amazon Is Killing Department Stores

Amazon Is Killing Department Stores

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

As 2016 Holiday spending reports have trickled in, traditional mall retail stocks have fallen while shares of Amazon have rallied. We think the move is justified, and argue that shares can still go higher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos... 12 hr Frogface Kate 14
News BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ... Sun Jackazz 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Sun Help me 990
News Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11) Jan 14 Maw1 5
News In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15) Jan 14 Mosaic pollutes 24
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan 13 is more trouble c... 16
News Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende... Jan 12 TomInElPaso 98
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,491 • Total comments across all topics: 277,973,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC