Amazon is getting closer to crushing America's biggest...
The move will also make Amazon a bigger threat to department stores like Macy's, Nordstrom, and JCPenney, which have been battling years of declining shopper traffic to malls. Prior to news of its new athleisure brand, Amazon was already expected to surpass Macy's to become the biggest apparel seller in the US this year, according to a 58-page report published by Cowen & Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|7 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|10
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|12 hr
|Maw1
|5
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|14 hr
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Fri
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende...
|Thu
|TomInElPaso
|98
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jan 12
|Nickey
|989
|The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for...
|Jan 12
|UseYourBrain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC