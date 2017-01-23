Amazon and high rents are killing New York City retailers

NO CONTEST: Online retailers have long held the edge over brick-and-mortar stores, according to Grand Metro Housewares owner Roy Ennacheril. In the retail universe, Grand Metro Housewares, a humble hardware store on Broadway near West 95th Street, resides on a different planet from Macy's, the megaretailer that had $28 billion in sales last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's New York Business.