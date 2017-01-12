After rocky election season, US retail reports surprising holiday boost
Despite high-profile chains from Macy's to Sears announcing gloomy news on declining holiday sales and store closings, a report released Friday shows that US sales increased a better-than-anticipated 4 percent in November and December 2016, totaling $658.3 billion. These figures, which exclude sales from cars, gasoline, and restaurants, topped the forecasted increase of 3.6 percent, or $655.8 billion, by the National Retail Federation , a trade association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|5 min
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|10
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|4 hr
|Maw1
|5
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|6 hr
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Fri
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende...
|Thu
|TomInElPaso
|98
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jan 12
|Nickey
|989
|The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for...
|Jan 12
|UseYourBrain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC