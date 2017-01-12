After rocky election season, US retail reports surprising holiday boost

Despite high-profile chains from Macy's to Sears announcing gloomy news on declining holiday sales and store closings, a report released Friday shows that US sales increased a better-than-anticipated 4 percent in November and December 2016, totaling $658.3 billion. These figures, which exclude sales from cars, gasoline, and restaurants, topped the forecasted increase of 3.6 percent, or $655.8 billion, by the National Retail Federation , a trade association.

