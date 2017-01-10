10 NYC commercial landlords join pled...

10 NYC commercial landlords join pledge to cut emissions

Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

NEW YORK >> Ten of New York City's largest commercial landlords are joining the carbon challenge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent in 10 years. Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Real Estate Board of New York are announcing Thursday that The Durst Organization, Forest City, Silverstein Properties and others have signed onto the challenge.

