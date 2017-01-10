10 companies prioritize gender equality in the workforce
Senator Scott Weiner kicked off The 2017 Gender Equality Challenge Forum this past Friday at the Gap Inc HQ in San Francisco. The Department on the Status of Women celebrated 10 private companies for their diversity initiatives to create equal opportunity for all genders and income levels.
