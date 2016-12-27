Yahoo's data breaches seen unlikely to derail Verizon deal
The second major hack of Yahoo! Inc. user accounts is unlikely to derail Verizon Communications Inc.'s $4.83 billion acquisition of the tech giant, with investors and the public becoming inured to near-daily disclosures of cyberattacks. Hundreds of U.S. companies fall prey to hackers every year and, in many cases, the data breaches neither hurt bottom lines nor scare away customers for too long.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09)
|4 hr
|Judy
|10
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Mon
|Show and Tail
|41
|Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende...
|Dec 24
|Luci
|87
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Dec 23
|Wth
|136
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Dec 16
|lsemento
|88
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec 15
|muriel726
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Dec 14
|Sandra
|988
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC