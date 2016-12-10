Woman and girl arrested at Kohl's for last minute holiday shoplifting: Highland Heights...
A Cleveland woman, 37, and a 14-year-old girl were suspected of stealing $1,465 worth of clothing and electronic items from Kohl's Dec. 24. Some of the items were found concealed in the woman's clothing when she was being booked into jail. She was charged with theft and the girl will be filed on in juvenile court.
