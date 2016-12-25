Whole Foods Market serves up top trends for 2017
Today's pastas are influenced less by Italian grandmothers and more by popular plant-based and clean-eating movements. Alternative grain noodles made from quinoa, lentils and chickpeas are quickly becoming favorites, while grain-free options like spiralized veggies and kelp noodles are also on the rise.
