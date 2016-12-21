What Prompted Fred's Pharmacy To Take The 'Poison...

Fred's, Inc. , the relatively small discount retailer and pharmacy chain, saw its market cap soar from $450 million to $1.3 billion on December 20 after the company announced a blockbuster deal in which it will buy more than 800 retail locations from Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Rite Aid Corporation for $950 million. In a surprising twist, the Wall Street Journal reported on December 23 that small activist investment investor Alden Global Capital amassed a 25 percent stake in the company.

