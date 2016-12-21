Walgreens, Rite Aid to sell 865 stores for nearly $1 billion

Deerfield-based Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and Rite Aid Corp. announced they have entered into an agreement to sell 865 Rite Aid stores and certain assets related to store operations to Fred's Inc. Deerfield-based Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and Rite Aid Corp. announced today they have entered into an agreement to sell 865 Rite Aid stores and certain assets related to store operations to Fred's Inc. for $950 million in an all-cash transaction. The transaction is subject to Federal Trade Commission approval, the approval and completion of the pending acquisition of Rite Aid by Walgreens Boots Alliance, and other customary closing conditions.

