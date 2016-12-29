Vetr Inc. Lowers Pier 1 Imports Inc. (PIR) to Sell
They currently have a $6.10 price target on the stock. Vetr 's price objective suggests a potential downside of 29.64% from the company's previous close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diary of a Retail Zombie
|18 hr
|DOARZ
|1
|Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15)
|20 hr
|Buck Rohde
|11
|Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09)
|Wed
|Judy
|10
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec 26
|Show and Tail
|41
|Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende...
|Dec 24
|Luci
|87
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Dec 23
|Wth
|136
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Dec 16
|lsemento
|88
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC