U.S. Stocks Close Lower After Mixed E...

U.S. Stocks Close Lower After Mixed Economic Data

Thursday

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as third-quarter economic growth was revised upwards but durable goods orders declined. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 23.08 points, or 0.1%, at 19,918.88, led lower by a 2.3% decline in Wal-Mart Stores Inc. shares.

Chicago, IL

