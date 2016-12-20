Two mall retailers move to larger storefronts
Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, both owned by L Brands Inc., will move their operations to larger spaces in the mall's center court said Mall Marketing Manager Karla R. Woods. Both retailers will use the additional space to incorporate more corporate brands and additional products.
