Threat of New Year attack in US low but 'undeniable': agencies
A member of the New York Police Department stands watch outside Saks Fifth Avenue on Christmas Eve in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 24, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly U.S. defense and security agencies said they believed the threat of militant attacks inside the United States was low during this New Year's holiday, yet some chance of an attack was "undeniable," according to security assessments reviewed on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10)
|16 min
|trailer park 4 tt...
|7
|Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15)
|4 hr
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|12
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|The Peoples Media
|97
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|20 hr
|Tonyajean
|138
|Diary of a Retail Zombie
|Thu
|DOARZ
|1
|Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09)
|Dec 28
|Judy
|10
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec 26
|Show and Tail
|41
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC