Threat of New Year attack in US low but 'undeniable': agencies

A member of the New York Police Department stands watch outside Saks Fifth Avenue on Christmas Eve in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 24, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly U.S. defense and security agencies said they believed the threat of militant attacks inside the United States was low during this New Year's holiday, yet some chance of an attack was "undeniable," according to security assessments reviewed on Friday.

