The Wall Street Journal: Fred's adopts poison pill after activist takes big stake

Pharmacy chain Fred's Inc. said Tuesday it has adopted a so-called shareholder rights plan, less than a week after an activist investor took a nearly 25% stake in the company. The poison pill, as shareholder-rights plans are often called, could limit Alden's ability to add to its stake, as it would kick in to potentially dilute the company's share count if an existing large shareholder expanded its holdings or a new shareholder built a 10% stake.

