The Wall Street Journal: Fred's adopt...

The Wall Street Journal: Fred's adopts poison pill after activist takes big stake

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Pharmacy chain Fred's Inc. said Tuesday it has adopted a so-called shareholder rights plan, less than a week after an activist investor took a nearly 25% stake in the company. The poison pill, as shareholder-rights plans are often called, could limit Alden's ability to add to its stake, as it would kick in to potentially dilute the company's share count if an existing large shareholder expanded its holdings or a new shareholder built a 10% stake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... 17 hr Show and Tail 41
News Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende... Sat Luci 87
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Dec 23 Wth 136
News Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08) Dec 16 lsemento 88
News EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma... Dec 15 muriel726 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Dec 14 Sandra 988
News 4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06) Dec 10 Karyn 516
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,972 • Total comments across all topics: 277,375,020

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC