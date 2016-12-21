The end of Sears is near

The end of Sears is near

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Sears Holding Corp., which owns the Sears and Kmart stores and is run by hedge-fund manager Eddie Lampert, who is also its largest shareholder, pulled off another little trick when it announced today that it had lined up $200 million "to fund its operations," but not cash, which is what Sears needs more than anything, given the rate at which it is burning it, but a Secured Standby Letter of Credit, which may be expanded to $500 million, "with the consent of the lenders."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10) 3 hr trailer park 4 tt... 7
News Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15) 7 hr The TRUMP of Trolls 12
News Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08) 9 hr The Peoples Media 97
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) 23 hr Tonyajean 138
Diary of a Retail Zombie Thu DOARZ 1
News Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09) Dec 28 Judy 10
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... Dec 26 Show and Tail 41
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,564 • Total comments across all topics: 277,490,370

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC