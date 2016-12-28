The 10 Biggest IPOs of 2015: Here's What They Look Like One Year Later

Twenty years ago initial public offerings were all the rage, with a record 845 companies going public in the U.S. in 1996, including teen retailer Abercrombie & Fitch , commercial real estate giant CBRE Group , and internet portal Yahoo! . The market's appetite for IPOs has abated considerably since those go-go days, and 2015 saw just 152 IPOs worth a total of $25.2 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.