Struggling Sears is borrowing another $200 million from its CEO to stay afloat

5 hrs ago

The company announced Thursday that it obtained a loan called a secured standby letter of credit for an initial $200 million, with the option to expand the amount to $500 million. This particular kind of loan comes with a guarantee on behalf of the lenders that Sears' suppliers will be paid, should the company default on its debt.

