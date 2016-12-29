Sears Stock Jumps After Lining Up $20...

Sears Stock Jumps After Lining Up $200 Million to Help Stay Afloat

10 hrs ago

Sears Holdings Corp., the struggling retailer backed by hedge fund manager Eddie Lampert, rose the most in almost two months after lining up a $200 million letter of credit to help fund its money-losing operations. The amount could be expanded to as much as $500 million with the consent of lenders, according to a statement Thursday.

Chicago, IL

