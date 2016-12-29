Sears Stock Jumps After Lining Up $200 Million to Help Stay Afloat
Sears Holdings Corp., the struggling retailer backed by hedge fund manager Eddie Lampert, rose the most in almost two months after lining up a $200 million letter of credit to help fund its money-losing operations. The amount could be expanded to as much as $500 million with the consent of lenders, according to a statement Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diary of a Retail Zombie
|7 hr
|DOARZ
|1
|Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15)
|9 hr
|Buck Rohde
|11
|Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09)
|Wed
|Judy
|10
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec 26
|Show and Tail
|41
|Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende...
|Dec 24
|Luci
|87
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Dec 23
|Wth
|136
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Dec 16
|lsemento
|88
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC