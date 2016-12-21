Sculptor's print, drawing archives coming to Meijer Gardens
The print and drawing archives of sculptor Beverly Pepper will be part of the permanent collection at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids. Meijer Gardens says seven decades of Pepper's work - including hundreds of drawings, prints, works on paper and notebooks - are part of the gift.
