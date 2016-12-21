Sanofi sues Novo Nordisk over diabetes drugs in the U.S.
Dec 27 France's Sanofi has filed a lawsuit in the United States accusing Novo Nordisk of falsely claiming that Sanofi insulin drugs would no longer be available for many U.S. patients so it could promote its competing drug. The complaint, filed by Sanofi US in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on Dec. 23, seeks an order forcing Novo Nordisk to pay unspecified money damages and withdraw marketing materials for its drug Tresiba.
