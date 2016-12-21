Run-DMC Founder Sues Wal-Mart, Amazon

Run-DMC Founder Sues Wal-Mart, Amazon

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

NEW YORK - A founder of Run-DMC on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc. and Wal-Mart Stores Inc. of selling a wide variety of clothing and accessories bearing the pioneering rap group's name without permission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10) 59 min Tired of addicts 6
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) 2 hr Tonyajean 138
News Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08) 6 hr The Peoples Media 92
Diary of a Retail Zombie Thu DOARZ 1
News Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15) Thu Buck Rohde 11
News Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09) Dec 28 Judy 10
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... Dec 26 Show and Tail 41
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,844 • Total comments across all topics: 277,467,012

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC