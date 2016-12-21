RPT-Retailers to drop on-call schedul...

RPT-Retailers to drop on-call scheduling amid state probes

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Reuters

Dec 20 Six U.S. retailers will no longer require hourly employees to check whether they are still needed for work and risk having their scheduled shifts canceled with little notice, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman will announce on Tuesday. Schneiderman and his counterparts in seven states, including California and Illinois, have sent letters to a number of companies in the last year requesting information about their scheduling practices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende... 27 min Jan 67
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) 1 hr missy 135
News Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08) Dec 16 lsemento 88
News EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma... Dec 15 muriel726 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Dec 14 Sandra 988
News 4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06) Dec 10 Karyn 516
News Landlords looking as Fortunoff stores prepare t... (Mar '09) Dec 4 Vickie 17
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,485 • Total comments across all topics: 277,261,989

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC