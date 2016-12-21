RPT-Retailers to drop on-call scheduling amid state probes
Dec 20 Six U.S. retailers will no longer require hourly employees to check whether they are still needed for work and risk having their scheduled shifts canceled with little notice, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman will announce on Tuesday. Schneiderman and his counterparts in seven states, including California and Illinois, have sent letters to a number of companies in the last year requesting information about their scheduling practices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende...
|27 min
|Jan
|67
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|1 hr
|missy
|135
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Dec 16
|lsemento
|88
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec 15
|muriel726
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Dec 14
|Sandra
|988
|4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06)
|Dec 10
|Karyn
|516
|Landlords looking as Fortunoff stores prepare t... (Mar '09)
|Dec 4
|Vickie
|17
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC