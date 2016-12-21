Rouses adds to Juban Crossing openings
Nicole Bosch, Chef's Case Team Member, puts breadcrumbs and cheese on the top while making stuffed portobello mushrooms at Rouses Market at Juban Crossing in Denham Springs which reopened Wednesday after being flooded in August. Parking lot in front of Forever 21, Kirkland's and other stores at Juban Crossing in Denham Springs Wednesday after being flooded in August The checkouts are busy in Rouses Market at Juban Crossing in Denham Springs which reopened Wednesday after being flooded in August.
