Retailers Face 'Reckoning,' More 'Sad Malls' As Amazon Keeps Booming
Mall traffic fell sharply during the holiday season, according to various reports, with the Amazon effect only set to grow in 2017. Look up "sad mall" or "dead mall" online and you're likely to be confronted with images of desolate, shuttered shopping centers that have been left for dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Investor's Business Daily.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15)
|38 min
|Dindu
|10
|Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09)
|Wed
|Judy
|10
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Mon
|Show and Tail
|41
|Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende...
|Dec 24
|Luci
|87
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Dec 23
|Wth
|136
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Dec 16
|lsemento
|88
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec 15
|muriel726
|1
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC