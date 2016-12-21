Retailers Expanding Digital Options
When Nordstrom and digital gift-card company CashStar rolled out Product eGifting this week, it was the latest in a series of technological offerings the upscale clothier launched this year -- and a precursor of more to come. It was also among a host of technological innovations retailers have made this year to draw and retain customers whose shopping habits are increasingly shifting online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|50 min
|Born Straight
|24
|Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende...
|12 hr
|Luci
|87
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Wth
|136
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Dec 16
|lsemento
|88
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec 15
|muriel726
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Dec 14
|Sandra
|988
|4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06)
|Dec 10
|Karyn
|516
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC