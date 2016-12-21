RetailBP to buy Woolies petrol outlets for $1.8bWoolworths will sell...
Woolworths and BP will develop a joint fuel convenience store called Metro at BP after the retailer struck a deal to sell its petrol stations to the oil and gas multinational for $1.79 billion. The deal with BP ends the ambitions of fuel retailer Caltex, which had made an offer to buy the Woolworths service stations.
